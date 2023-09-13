Garde Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Garde Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $9,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,464,867,000 after buying an additional 990,496,084 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,530,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,667 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 234.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,278,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,866 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,051.5% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,620,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,357 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,017,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHE stock remained flat at $24.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 502,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,683. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $26.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.55.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

