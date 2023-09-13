Garde Capital Inc. Lowers Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Garde Capital Inc. trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,107 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.9% in the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.6% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 7,609 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Alight Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $99,474,000 after acquiring an additional 19,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $2.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,612,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,114,164. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $139.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.96.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

