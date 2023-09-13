Garde Capital Inc. Purchases New Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,018 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,430 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,918 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 18,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 13,649 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,820,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,099,453. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.61.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

