Garde Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Garde Capital Inc. decreased its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,729 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 21.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 16.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 7th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, June 26th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.99.

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 1.9 %

LUV traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,455,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,117,176. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.17. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $40.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.34.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 5.81%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.82%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

