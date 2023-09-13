Garde Capital Inc. Sells 1,065 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Garde Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9,066.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,949,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,895,608 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,443,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,955,000 after buying an additional 51,197 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,527,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,098,000 after buying an additional 289,818 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,011,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,938,000 after purchasing an additional 168,568 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 300.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,709,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,697 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.40. The company had a trading volume of 70,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,566. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $101.28.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

