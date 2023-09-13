Garde Capital Inc. Sells 121 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Garde Capital Inc. cut its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $165.06. 521,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,075,627. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $145.97 and a 12-month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

