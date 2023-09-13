Garde Capital Inc. Sells 125 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Garde Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 621 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,153,830,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 1,106.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter worth $33,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.18.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of WM traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.62 and its 200-day moving average is $162.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $173.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

