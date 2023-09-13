Garde Capital Inc. Sells 6,045 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Garde Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,045 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.5% of Garde Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,166,000 after purchasing an additional 30,551,322 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307,240 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 103,959,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74,137,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,771,000 after purchasing an additional 235,494 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,952,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,805,188. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $47.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

