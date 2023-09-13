Garde Capital Inc. Sells 9,631 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Garde Capital Inc. cut its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 55.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,631 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

ICLN stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.58. 598,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,935,458. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $22.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.