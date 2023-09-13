Garde Capital Inc. Trims Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Garde Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 1.1% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo by 11.2% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 1.0% during the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Diageo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. Morgan Stanley cut Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($48.18) to GBX 3,800 ($47.55) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.54) to GBX 2,950 ($36.92) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.31) to GBX 4,000 ($50.06) in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DEO traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $158.93. 91,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $158.29 and a twelve month high of $191.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.93.

Diageo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $2.5089 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

