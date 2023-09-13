Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Purchased by Power Corp of Canada

Power Corp of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 121.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,971 shares during the quarter. Power Corp of Canada’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Garmin by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Garmin by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $174,989,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 378.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after buying an additional 29,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GRMN. Bank of America raised their price target on Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Garmin from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Garmin from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $90,859.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,834 shares in the company, valued at $512,500.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $506,342.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,732,620.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $90,859.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,500.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $105.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.09 and its 200-day moving average is $102.78. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.37 and a 1 year high of $108.56.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 20.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is 56.48%.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

