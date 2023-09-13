Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

NASDAQ GIPR opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. Generation Income Properties has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $7.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of -0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.27.

Separately, 500.com reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of Generation Income Properties in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Generation Income Properties, Inc, located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

