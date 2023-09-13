Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd Acquires 117,247 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 640,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,247 shares during the quarter. Farfetch accounts for about 2.3% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd owned 0.16% of Farfetch worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Farfetch by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,277,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376,075 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,441,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,043 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,126,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,809,000 after purchasing an additional 703,452 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 6,852,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 1st quarter worth about $33,352,000. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Farfetch from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Farfetch from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Farfetch from $4.30 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wedbush dropped their target price on Farfetch from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Farfetch from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.99.

NYSE FTCH opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. Farfetch Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.73. The stock has a market cap of $959.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 3.02.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 75.72% and a negative net margin of 37.83%. The firm had revenue of $572.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.89 million. On average, analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

