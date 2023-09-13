Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd Acquires 13,527 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 66.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,527 shares during the period. Moderna comprises approximately 3.9% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in Moderna were worth $5,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,856,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 120,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 192,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 12,359 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $105.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $217.25.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.84) by $0.22. Moderna had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.24 EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.07.

In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $59,721.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,592.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $1,829,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,127,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,413,137.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $59,721.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,215 shares in the company, valued at $773,592.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,209 shares of company stock worth $32,426,511 in the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

