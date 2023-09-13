Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd Has $261,000 Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 470.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.2% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $326.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $324.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Home Depot from $348.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $315.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.62.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

