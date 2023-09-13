Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd Sells 3,577 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd reduced its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 66.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for approximately 3.5% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Booking by 1,687.8% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares during the period. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,481,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 40.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,130,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKNG stock opened at $3,173.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $3,251.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,016.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,754.72.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $19.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 62 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,175.00, for a total transaction of $196,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,312 shares of company stock worth $12,617,049 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,111.80.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

