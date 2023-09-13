Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd Trims Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 696 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $96.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $147.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.24 and a 200 day moving average of $113.14. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.28.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NIKE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.