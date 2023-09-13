GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.44

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$44.44 and last traded at C$44.33, with a volume of 5909 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$44.05.

GFL Environmental Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$47.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.28. The firm has a market cap of C$16.07 billion, a PE ratio of -38.77, a PEG ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.27.

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.96 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 1.3225323 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GFL Environmental Cuts Dividend

GFL Environmental Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.03%.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

