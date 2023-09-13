Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.
Gibraltar Industries Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $70.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.60 and a 200-day moving average of $58.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.13. Gibraltar Industries has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $77.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Gibraltar Industries
Gibraltar Industries Company Profile
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.
