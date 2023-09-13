Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $70.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.60 and a 200-day moving average of $58.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.13. Gibraltar Industries has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $77.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $476,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 842,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,636,000 after acquiring an additional 31,157 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,943,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 10.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 48,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

