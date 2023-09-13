Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Sunday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.
Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Stock Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ GAINZ traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $22.33. 435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,602. Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $24.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.62.
Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Is Enbridge Stock Too Cheap to Pass Up Now?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 5 Best REIT Alternatives for Passive Real Estate Income
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 5 Reasons Kroger Should Be On Every Income Investor Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.