Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Short Interest Up 4,963.5% in August

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 374,700 shares, a growth of 4,963.5% from the August 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:GNOM traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.15. 3,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,673. The company has a market capitalization of $183.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.03. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $14.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average of $12.21.

About Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

