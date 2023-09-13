Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Releases Earnings Results

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 8.60%.

Globus Maritime Stock Down 0.5 %

GLBS opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. Globus Maritime has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97. The company has a market cap of $18.73 million, a PE ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globus Maritime in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLBS. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Maritime during the 2nd quarter valued at about $629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Globus Maritime by 733.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 207,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Globus Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Maritime

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 20, 2023, the company's fleet include nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

