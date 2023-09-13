GMS (NYSE:GMS) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GMS. DA Davidson initiated coverage on GMS in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of GMS from $76.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of GMS from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of GMS in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.88.

GMS Stock Performance

Shares of GMS stock opened at $65.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. GMS has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $76.14.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 30.62% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that GMS will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 35,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.27, for a total transaction of $2,408,429.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,737,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,409,121.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 35,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.27, for a total transaction of $2,408,429.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,737,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,409,121.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,408.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,435,986 shares of company stock valued at $96,764,226. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of GMS by 40.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Articles

