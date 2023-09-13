Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.25 target price on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Gold Resource Stock Performance

Shares of GORO stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18. Gold Resource has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.81 million during the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Gold Resource will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Gold Resource by 57.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 27,989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Gold Resource by 59.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 105,048 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gold Resource by 22.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,054,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 746,896 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Gold Resource by 89.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 22,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Gold Resource by 11.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 19,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

