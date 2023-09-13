Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Northcoast Research

Research analysts at Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Northcoast Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GRC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gorman-Rupp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Gorman-Rupp

Gorman-Rupp Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Gorman-Rupp stock opened at $32.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Gorman-Rupp has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $33.74. The company has a market cap of $843.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day moving average is $27.31.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $171.02 million for the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 3.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gorman-Rupp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRC. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gorman-Rupp during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gorman-Rupp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

About Gorman-Rupp

(Get Free Report)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.