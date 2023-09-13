Gray Television, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Gray Television has a payout ratio of 7.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Gray Television to earn $4.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.

Shares of NYSE:GTN opened at $7.68 on Wednesday. Gray Television has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $732.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.33.

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $813.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.17 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gray Television will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Gray Television from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

In related news, Director T L. Elder sold 3,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $39,295.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,513.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $63,544 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Gray Television by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in Gray Television by 460.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Gray Television in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gray Television in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

