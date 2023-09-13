Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% (NASDAQ:GECCM) Increases Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% (NASDAQ:GECCM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Saturday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75%’s previous dividend of $0.42.

Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% Trading Down 0.5 %

GECCM stock opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.67. Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $25.55.

Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in debt instruments of middle market companies. GECC elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. GECC seeks to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns through both current income and capital appreciation.

