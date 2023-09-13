Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% (NASDAQ:GECCM) Increases Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% (NASDAQ:GECCM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Saturday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75%’s previous dividend of $0.42.
Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% Trading Down 0.5 %
GECCM stock opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.67. Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $25.55.
Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75%
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- The Bear Market is In for Real Estate: 3 Most Promising REITs
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 5 Reasons to Invest in Emerging Markets Now
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 6 Ways to Invest in Hydrogen Fuel Cells: 4 Are Worth A Nibble
Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Corp. - 6.75% Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital Corp. - 6.75% and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.