Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) Short Interest Down 98.7% in August

Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the August 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,688,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Green Globe International Price Performance

OTCMKTS GGII traded down 0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,051,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,170,575. Green Globe International has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.00.

About Green Globe International

Green Globe International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells fast-moving consumer goods. The company offers herbs and hemp smokable rolling papers. It also develops and manufactures CBD, nutritional supplements, and beauty care products. The company owns intellectual property and consumer goods in the retail, advertising, cannabis, and hemp industries.

