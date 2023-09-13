Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Shares Down 5%

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.44 and last traded at $5.54. 103,990 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 260,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

Grindr Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average of $5.93.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.54 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Grindr

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grindr

In related news, Director George Raymond Zage III bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $163,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,450,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,702,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 125,000 shares of company stock worth $657,550. Insiders own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Grindr by 567.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,179,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after buying an additional 1,853,136 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Grindr by 2,186.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 852,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grindr by 133.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 349,012 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Grindr by 649.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 288,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Grindr during the first quarter valued at about $893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Grindr Company Profile

Grindr Inc operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application.

Featured Articles

