GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

GSB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $937,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Shares of GPC opened at $147.27 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $145.30 and a one year high of $187.73. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.78.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

