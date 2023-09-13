GSB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 159 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $162.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.65 and a 1-year high of $194.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.43.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.08.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

