GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 438 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VBK opened at $224.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.20. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $188.23 and a 12 month high of $240.76.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.