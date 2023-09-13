GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,295 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

GSB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,295 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Security Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 9,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Talbot Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $4,482,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 121,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after purchasing an additional 25,385 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 200,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.9 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $60.24 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $59.45 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.33.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

