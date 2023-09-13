GSB Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

GSB Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,971 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 370,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,512,000 after acquiring an additional 48,369 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,616 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 97,142 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after acquiring an additional 31,444 shares during the period.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $56.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $71.52.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Liberum Capital raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,565.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

