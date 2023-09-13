Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,203 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.8% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.7% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $372.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $372.83 and a 200-day moving average of $347.29. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $387.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

