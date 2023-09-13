Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 8,490 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 106.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST stock opened at $50.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.10 and a 200-day moving average of $50.16. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.