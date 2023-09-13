Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 114.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the first quarter valued at $1,203,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 2.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 55,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 2.8% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 51.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 391,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,289,000 after buying an additional 132,319 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PMAY opened at $30.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.45 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.23.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

