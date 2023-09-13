Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,867 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017,849 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after buying an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 13,609.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,829,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 213.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,987,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.75.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $146.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.76 and a 200-day moving average of $133.34. The company has a market capitalization of $133.28 billion, a PE ratio of 67.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

