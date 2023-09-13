Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 0.3% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $246,661,000. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 632.4% in the first quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $158.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.79. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $164.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

