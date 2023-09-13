Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 324 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Price Performance

ECL opened at $182.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.93 and a 200 day moving average of $174.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $191.41.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Northcoast Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ecolab from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ecolab from $172.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.86.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $3,943,692.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,338.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,994.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

