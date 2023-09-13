Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 329 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $72.18 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $76.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.93. The company has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

