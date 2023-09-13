Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 389 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

Sysco stock opened at $69.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.67. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.18 and a twelve month high of $87.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The company has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYY. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

