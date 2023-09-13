Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.3% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 206.4% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $9,703,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,688,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,238 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 36,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 52,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $257.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $264.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.34. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $273.73.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.