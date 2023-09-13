Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.3% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 206.4% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $9,703,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,688,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,238 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 36,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 52,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $257.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $264.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.34. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $273.73.
About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
