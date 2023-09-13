Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $584,000 Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,579,000 after purchasing an additional 190,138 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 54.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.79.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $90.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $101.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.37 and a 200-day moving average of $93.56. The company has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.37.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 46.62%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

