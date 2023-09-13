Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 20.2% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 118,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,453,000 after purchasing an additional 19,973 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22,163.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 44,326 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.0% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.57.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ADP opened at $248.02 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.75 and a 200 day moving average of $226.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 60.98%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $4,418,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,051,533.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $4,418,649.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,051,533.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,835 shares of company stock valued at $29,763,730 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

