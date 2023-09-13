Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $361,000 in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 19.4% during the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 9.4% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 892 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:A opened at $112.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.01. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.07 and a 52-week high of $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet cut Agilent Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, SVB Securities decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.12.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $415,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,732.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $415,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,732.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,912,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

