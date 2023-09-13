Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $186,000 Investment in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in TPI Composites by 1,561.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPI Composites Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84. The company has a market capitalization of $153.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.54. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $16.25.

Insider Activity at TPI Composites

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $381.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.16 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 623.20% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ryan D. Miller acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,733.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $103,820 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Roth Capital cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on TPI Composites from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

