Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 552 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,614,735,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GIS. TD Cowen started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.79.

GIS opened at $65.48 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.70 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.75. The company has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.76%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

