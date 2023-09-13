Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 852.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 584.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance
Shares of SPLV opened at $60.92 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $55.99 and a 1-year high of $66.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.13 and a 200 day moving average of $62.16.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
