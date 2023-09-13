Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $19.64 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 441,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,635,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,148,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753,445 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032,873 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,119,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,338,000 after buying an additional 312,530 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 39.3% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,690,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,710,000 after buying an additional 1,322,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,145,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,196,000 after buying an additional 286,949 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $46.77 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.54.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.